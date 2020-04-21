Eight booked for offering Namaz in Kannur, four held and shifted to COVID-19 observation centre

Cases were registered against eight people who offered namaz at a mosquein New Mahe in Kannur violating the stringent lockdown norms, police said on Tuesday. They had offered prayers at the New Mahe Jumma Masjid at 5.30 am.

On seeing police, four of them fled, while the remaining, including two in their sixties, were arrested and taken in an ambulance to a COVID-19care centre in Kannur, police said. Kannur district, which reported 10 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, has emergedas thelatest hotspot for the virus in the state and government has put in stringent measures to enforce lockdown with three Superintendents of Police put in charge of the northern district.

Police haswarned of stern action, including arrest, against those stepping out of their homes unnecessarily.

