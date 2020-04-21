Left Menu
Narrow escape for SDM after avalanche hits vehicle in J-K's Kupwara

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:03 IST
Narrow escape for SDM after avalanche hits vehicle in J-K's Kupwara

A sub-district magistrate and two others had a narrow escape when their vehicle came under a snow avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Tuesday

The vehicle carrying Karnah SDM Bilal Ahmad, his driver and personnel security officer was hit by the avalanche on Kupwara-Karnah road, the officials said

The three escaped but suffered minor injuries, they said.

