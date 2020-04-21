Left Menu
On IMA call, UP doctors to observe 'White Alert' Wednesday

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:14 IST
Amid incidents of violence against the health staff involved in the fight against coronavirus, UP doctors will lodge a protest by lighting candles during the nationwide “White Alert” at 9 pm on Wednesday. The call for the protest has been given by the Indian Medical Association, which on Monday warned of "appropriate retaliatory measures" if the authorities fail to stop such incidents

Extending support to the nationwide stir, the secretary of the UP Provincial Medical Services Association, Dr Amit Singh, said, "Violence against doctors and healthcare workers is a major problem. Almost 74 per cent of the doctors face vocal or physical abuse.” In UP too, a mob had attacked a medical team in Moradabad last Wednesday. They had hurled stones at their ambulance in the Nawabpura area of the town, injuring a doctor and three paramedics

Police had arrested 17 people, including seven women, for the incident. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too had said that the stringent National Security Act will be invoked against the accused.

