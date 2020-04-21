Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 policeman of Nabi Karim test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 22:03 IST
3 policeman of Nabi Karim test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi

Three policemen posted at Nabi Karim police station of central district have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday

The three officials tested positive on Sunday, they said. They were on picket duty and the contact tracing is going on, police said. They have been admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital while their families have been asked to quarantine themselves, a senior police officer said. The total number of Delhi police personnel who have tested positive for the virus stands at 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-How does the NFL draft, the only live sports event on TV, work?

The National Football League draft, which started quietly in 1936, has evolved into one of the biggest days in American sport. The NFL is by far the most popular sports league in the United States and this year 255 players will be drafted i...

Committee to examine if privacy of personal& sensitive data of COVID-19 patients protected

Amid opposition charges, the Kerala government on Tuesday constituted a two-member committee to examine whether the privacy of personal and sensitive data of COVID-19 patients has been protected under the agreement entered by it with US-bas...

PREVIEW-NFL-Coronavirus turns Draft Day Bash into house party

The National Football Leagues biggest off-season bash, planned as a Las Vegas extravaganza, will instead be an online Draft Day house party hosted by commissioner Roger Goodell from his basement on Thursday, the latest sports tradition forc...

Soccer-Coronavirus-fighting mascot leaves Singapore's soccer fans up in arms

Singapores government has axed an entire team of coronavirus-fighting mascots after one Liverpool-hating member of the five-strong band of fictional superheroes ended up enraging a section of the citys passionate soccer supporters. The masc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020