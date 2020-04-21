3 policeman of Nabi Karim test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi

3 policeman of Nabi Karim test positive for COVID-19 in DelhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 22:03 IST
Three policemen posted at Nabi Karim police station of central district have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday
The three officials tested positive on Sunday, they said. They were on picket duty and the contact tracing is going on, police said. They have been admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital while their families have been asked to quarantine themselves, a senior police officer said. The total number of Delhi police personnel who have tested positive for the virus stands at 16.
