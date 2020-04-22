Left Menu
I appeal COVID-19 cured Muslims, Jamaat workers to donate blood plasma: Mohammad Saad

Tablighi Jamaat Chief Mohammad Saad on Tuesday appealed to Muslim community and Jamaat workers who have been cured of COVID-19 to donate blood plasma to those still infected and undergoing treatment.

Updated: 22-04-2020 01:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tablighi Jamaat Chief Mohammad Saad on Tuesday appealed to Muslim community and Jamaat workers who have been cured of COVID-19 to donate blood plasma to those still infected and undergoing treatment. In a letter issued on Tuesday, Saad said he and some other members of the organisation are exercising self-quarantine and they have tested negative for COVID-19.

"Even from amongst the ones who tested positive for the disease, a majority of them have now undergone treatment and are now cured while I and a few others are still under quarantine," he said. "It is required that such people who are now cured of this disease should donate blood plasma to others who are still fighting the disease and are under treatment," he added.

Urging the Muslim community and Jamaat workers to come forward to donate blood, he said: "It is my humble request to all Muslims and especially da'wah workers who receive this message, to come forward and show this act of kindness to humanity, and help the society and government by donating blood plasma to a sick person only for the sake of Allah's pleasure." Hundreds of people, who attended the Jamaat gathering and then went to different parts of the country, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday registered a money laundering case against Saad and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on a predicate offense registered by Delhi Police. Maulana Saad has written to the Delhi Police, demanding a copy of the FIR registered in connection with an event at Markaz mosque in Nizamuddin.

The Delhi Police had earlier issued notices to the Jamaat chief in connection with the gathering organised in Delhi in mid-March. (ANI)

