Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico, Ecuador and Venezuela particularly hit by oil slump among Latam producers

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 07:58 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 07:58 IST
Mexico, Ecuador and Venezuela particularly hit by oil slump among Latam producers

Prices of key Latin American crude grades plunged this week following the crash in benchmark crude futures, aggravating an already-weak market that has seen very few spot sales throughout April, traders told Reuters on Tuesday. Brent crude futures plunged 25% on Tuesday to their lowest level in nearly two decades, a day after panicked traders sent U.S. West Texas Intermediate oil to minus-$40 per barrel because of a massive supply glut and a 30% collapse in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As physical U.S. crude grades fell into negative territory for the first time in history, Mexican, Ecuadorean and Venezuelan grades indexed to them, including Mexico's Maya, also traded negative for the first time. Heavy volatility has caused traders to back away in recent weeks, effectively shutting down trading in key regional grades. Latin America exports some 5 million barrels per day (bpd) of mostly heavy crude, with its largest buyers in the U.S. Gulf Coast. About half of its sales are through long-term supply contracts, while the other half are through spot trades on the open market.

The heavy grades are suited for refining into diesel, which saw higher consumption than gasoline early in the pandemic because trucking deliveries continued even as consumers stopped driving. However, diesel inventories have been rising of late in the United States as demand has dropped. "We are seeing more rational numbers today, but it is a matter of time before WTI June contracts also crash," a trader of Latin American oil said. U.S. June WTI fell to $11.57 a barrel on Tuesday.

Mexico's oil export basket, which includes Maya heavy crude and other exportable grades, closed at -$2.37 per barrel on Monday. Maya crude delivered to the U.S. Gulf Coast is indexed to WTI delivered to Houston . Many crude traders are now wondering how to negotiate payments if a contract ends up with a negative sale amount, meaning the supplier has to pay the buyer to take the oil. One trader said many sellers have recently adopted clauses saying prices paid cannot be less than 10 cents per barrel.

Spot sales of Venezuela's flagship Merey crude, which after reformulation is now indexed to U.S. Mars crude , Brent and Middle Eastern grades, are being offered at only $1 to $2 after trans-shipping fees off Malaysia, its most active spot for re-selling, traders said. Venezuela's prices have steadily dropped in recent months after state-run PDVSA was forced to increase discounts to intermediaries because fewer companies want to buy from the nation due to tightening U.S. sanctions.

With demand collapsing due to the coronavirus crisis, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, along with Russia and others - a grouping known as OPEC+ - are due to start cutting supply by 9.7 million bpd on May 1. Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro said he would be speaking with OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo on Tuesday night. "We are waiting for the OPEC-plus and G20 agreement to enter into force on May 1," Maduro said during an appearance on state television.

Ecuador's Napo heavy crude for June delivery was trading on Tuesday at $6 per barrel below WTI, while Oriente medium crude was at around $4 per barrel below WTI, meaning final spot prices of $6 to $9 per barrel. Those two grades are indexed to U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures. Colombian and Brazilian crudes have remained positive, in the range of $9 to $15 per barrel, as they are indexed to Brent.

Tenders launched in recent weeks to sell Argentine and Ecuadorean crudes on the spot market for May and June delivery were canceled due to low prices and lack of interest from buyers, particularly in the U.S. Gulf Coast, the traders said. Ecuador's crude exports will remain under force majeure at least until the end of April following a landslide that left two of the country's pipelines out of service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

China's daily air passenger numbers up 7.9% in April vs March -aviation regulator

Chinas aviation regulator said on Wednesday daily transported air passenger numbers rose 7.9 this month as of April 21 from March, but was only at 29 of the level seen a year ago.Chinas daily flight numbers were up 1 in April from last mont...

New Zealand could pull off bold goal of eliminating virus

While most countries are working on ways to contain the coronavirus, New Zealand has set itself a much more ambitious goal eliminating it altogether. And experts believe the country could pull it off.The virus doesnt have superpowers, said ...

Rugby-Whitelock eyes return to action in NZ after pandemic ends Japan stint

All Blacks veteran Sam Whitelock hopes to return to rugby in New Zealand at some stage this year after the COVID-19 pandemic put paid to his stint in Japans Top League. The 115-test lock had planned to skip the Super Rugby season while comp...

U.S. orders Chevron to 'wind down' Venezuela operations by Dec 1

The Trump administration on Tuesday gave Chevron Corp, the last major U.S. oil company still operating in Venezuela, until Dec. 1 to wind down its business in the OPEC member-nation and will allow it to conduct only severely limited operati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020