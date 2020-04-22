Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM on Earth Day: A shout out to all those working at forefront to defeat COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 09:21 IST
PM on Earth Day: A shout out to all those working at forefront to defeat COVID-19

Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier and a more prosperous planet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. "On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion," he wrote on Twitter

He said let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier and a more prosperous planet. "A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Four militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian district on Wednesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Melhora area of Shopian Tuesday night following ...

Cricket Australia finding temporary jobs for laid off staff at supermarket

Cricket Australia has approached supermarket giant and one of its sponsors Woolworths to help with temporary jobs for its staff laid off until the end of June due to a financial crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Cricket Australia i...

Earth Day: PM Modi gives a shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19

On the occasion of World Earth Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people to work towards a cleaner, healthier and more prosperous planet. PM Modi also gave a shout-out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19.On Int...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,237 to 145,694 - RKI

Germanys confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,237 to 145,694, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday, marking a second consecutive day of new infections accelerating.The reported death toll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020