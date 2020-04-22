PM on Earth Day: A shout out to all those working at forefront to defeat COVID-19

Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier and a more prosperous planet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. "On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion," he wrote on Twitter

He said let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier and a more prosperous planet. "A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19," he said.

