Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ransomwear threats to Kolkata execs working from home, using Zoom: Police

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 10:33 IST
Ransomwear threats to Kolkata execs working from home, using Zoom: Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two city-based professionals, who were working from home and using the Zoom video calling app, allegedly received ransomware threats, demanding payments in bitcoins, police said on Wednesday. The hackers demanded ransom to release the data which were encrypted from their computers, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

Both of them were using Zoom. They alleged of receiving emails from the hackers demanding payment in bitcoins. In the mail a specific link was also shared to purchase bitcoins, an official of the cyber-crime department said. It has been alleged that the hackers have also threatened that non-compliance to their demands would lead to a permanent loss of the data, the officer said.

According to one of the complainants, the hackers have demanded USD 1,000 in bitcoin to decrypt the files, police said. Besides the cyber-crime department, the Special Task Force (STF) has also started an investigation into the matter, they said.

These hackers target vulnerable computer systems and then attack them using ransomware to steal sensitive files. We are checking how the Zoom app was used in this crime. We are also checking the link sent in the mail to find out more about the matter, the officer said. There have been security concerns over the Zoom platform with the Centre stating that it is not safe and not to be used by government officials.

The warning, earlier issued by Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In), was reiterated by the Cyber Coordination Centre (CyCord) of the Home Ministry in an advisory on April 16. Zoom became a popular application for executives working from home during the nationwide lockdown, announced by the central government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Furloughed staff could work at supermarkets, says CA chief

Staff furloughed by Cricket Australia during the coronavirus shutdown could work at supermarkets as part of the boards efforts to find alternative employment for them, Chief Executive Kevin Roberts said on Wednesday. Roberts told Australian...

Iceland offers $420 million aid for firms and families hit by lockdown

Iceland will inject an additional 420 million into the economy with a package of measures to help smaller businesses and vulnerable groups recover from the coronavirus lockdown, the government said late on Tuesday. Jobseekers and low-income...

COVID-19 lockdown: 53,205 households provided free ration in last 4 days in Srinagar

Amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, 53,205 households have been provided free ration in the last four days in Srinagar, said District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary on Wednesday.In the last 4 days, we have covered 53205 Households for free ration ...

Potential COVID-19 vaccine developed at Oxford to be tested on people this week

A potential vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the University of Oxford is set to be trialled on people for the first time on April 23, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said on Tuesday. According to the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020