First person who tested COVID-19 positive in Sangrur district has recovered: Punjab Special Chief Secy

The first person to have been tested coronavirus positive from village Gaggarpur in Sangrur district has recovered, said KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab, on Wednesday.

"Last evening, our first positive case from village Gaggarpur came negative in a retest. Now, we have 2 positive cases, down from 3," Sidhu tweeted.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's total number of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 19,984, of which about 245 cases were reported from Punjab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

