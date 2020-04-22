Left Menu
231 pilgrims Ladakhi evacuated from Iran reach Leh: Ladakh MP

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Wednesday said that 231 pilgrims from Ladakh who had been evacuated from Iran have reached Leh after completing the quarantine period.

22-04-2020
Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Wednesday said that 231 pilgrims from Ladakh who had been evacuated from Iran have reached Leh after completing the quarantine period. Taking to Twitter, Namgyal wrote, "231 pilgrims of Ladakh evacuated from Iran completed quarantine in Jodhpur have reached Leh by Indian Air Force flight. They are being screened at Leh Airport and will be under quarantine in Ladakh. My gratitude to all especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dynamic leadership."

So far, Ladakh has reported eighteen COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1383 new cases and 50 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of positive COVID-19 cases reached 19,984, on Wednesday. (ANI)

