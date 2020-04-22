7 labourers on way to Bihar intercepted, sent back to their accommodations

Seven labourers who were cycling their way to their home in Bihar's Motihari amid the lockdown were intercepted at a police picket in south Delhi's MB road, officials said on Wednesday. The labourers were provided 12 Kgs of dry ration each and sent back to their accommodations at Durga Vihar in south Delhi, they said. "Seven migrant workers, who were on bicycles, were intercepted at MB Road picket. They were going to Motihari in Bihar. They were asked to stay put and were sent back," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. On Monday night, seven labourers who were trying to cross the border at Jheel Khurd in south Delhi on bicycles to reach their village in Bihar were intercepted by police. They were staying at a rented accommodation at Gadda colony in Sultanpur village in South Delhi's Fatehpur Beri. The country has been under lockdown since March 25

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3, saying it is very necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

