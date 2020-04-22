Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 labourers on way to Bihar intercepted, sent back to their accommodations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:43 IST
7 labourers on way to Bihar intercepted, sent back to their accommodations

Seven labourers who were cycling their way to their home in Bihar's Motihari amid the lockdown were intercepted at a police picket in south Delhi's MB road, officials said on Wednesday. The labourers were provided 12 Kgs of dry ration each and sent back to their accommodations at Durga Vihar in south Delhi, they said. "Seven migrant workers, who were on bicycles, were intercepted at MB Road picket. They were going to Motihari in Bihar. They were asked to stay put and were sent back," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. On Monday night, seven labourers who were trying to cross the border at Jheel Khurd in south Delhi on bicycles to reach their village in Bihar were intercepted by police. They were staying at a rented accommodation at Gadda colony in Sultanpur village in South Delhi's Fatehpur Beri. The country has been under lockdown since March 25

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3, saying it is very necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

ECB's Rehn calls for solidarity between European countries

European Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn called on Wednesday for member states to enhance pan-European cooperation and for governments to take measures to support the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.The difficulties caused by the v...

Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets remained shut on Wednesday due to the countrywide lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19, while in the international market, the precious metal was quoting with gains, according to HDFC SecuritiesGold prices continued upsi...

Holocaust remembrance event goes online due to virus

The March of the Living, an annual event that brings together survivors in Poland to remember the Holocaust, moved online for the first time as coronavirus restrictions prevented it taking place as usual. Participants usually meet to march ...

146 Indian crew members stuck on cruise to disembark in Mumbai

As many as 146 Indian crew members stranded on a cruise ship due to the coronavirus pandemic, will disembark in Mumbai on Thursday, over a month after it set off from Thailand, the Maharashtra Chief Ministers Office CMO said on Wednesday. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020