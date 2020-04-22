Left Menu
1.56 lakh MT mustard, 2.80 lakh MT wheat procured in Haryana: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said that around 1.56 lakh and 2.80 lakh metric tonnes of mustard and wheat respectively have been procured in the state since April 15.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:22 IST
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said that around 1.56 lakh and 2.80 lakh metric tonnes of mustard and wheat respectively have been procured in the state since April 15. This comes as several opposition leaders including BS Hooda and Abhay Singh Chautala, have raised questions over food grain procurement in the state.

"1.56 lakh metric tonnes of mustard and 2.80 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has been procured in the state. Those saying that the state government has failed in wheat procurement should see the data of Punjab. Only 48,000 metric tonnes of wheat has been procured in Punjab in the last two days," Dushyant Chautala said at a press conference here. He also assured the people that the government will procure all the crops.

"Protests have been observed at some places in the state. This is not the time to gather and protest. We all need to come together and fight against coronavirus," Chautala said. "Following the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, we have allowed some industries to start functioning in a phased manner. We have encouraged for construction work to resume at places not declared as containment areas while observing social distancing. Brick kilns will also resume functioning under certain rules," he added.

Chautala also expressed concern over the issue of illegal liquor and said that 1.67 lakh litre of liquor has been seized since the lockdown. "Around 400 raids have been conducted, 1200 vehicles have been seized and 1.67 lakh litre of liquor has been seized. Notices have been issued to 12 people whose stock has decreased during this time. Liquor will not be sold until the Central government gives its go-ahead," the Deputy Chief Minister said. (ANI)

