Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ministry of Railways offers to supply 2.6 lakh meals daily

With the nationwide lockdown extended to May 3, Ministry of Railways has offered to supply 2.6 lakh meals daily from various railway kitchens wherever the district administration is willing and able to pick up cooked meals and distribute among the needy. This has been communicated to district authorities all over the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 17:01 IST
Ministry of Railways offers to supply 2.6 lakh meals daily
Nearly One lakh free hot cooked meals are already being distributed by Indian Railways daily.. Image Credit: ANI

With the nationwide lockdown extended to May 3, Ministry of Railways has offered to supply 2.6 lakh meals daily from various railway kitchens wherever the district administration is willing and able to pick up cooked meals and distribute among the needy. This has been communicated to district authorities all over the country. According to an official statement issued on Wednesday, details of zone wise kitchen in-charges have also been communicated to the States. The offer of 2.6 lakh meals per day is based on the kitchen capacities of the earmarked initial locations. If the need arises, more such locations can be ramped up to boost the supply. These meals will be available at just cost basis at Rs 15 per meal. Payments settlement can be done by the State governments at a later stage, said the ministry.

As per the statement, the IRCTC has agreed to ramp up the number of cooked meals as per demand. Nearly One lakh free hot cooked meals are already being distributed by Indian Railways daily. Indian Railways staff from a number of Railway organisations have worked tirelessly since March 28 to provide hot cooked meals to needy people after the lockdown due to the COVID-19. Distribution of free hot cooked meals by Indian Railways during the national lockdown due to COVID-19 crossed the two million mark yesterday with a total of more than 20.5 lakh hot cooked meals distributed to people vulnerable to hunger due to the pandemic and lockdown like stranded persons, daily wage labourers, migrants, children, coolies, homeless, the poor and many who form the floating population.

The ministry said the IRCTC kitchens gearing up to serve the needy persons in case of demand include Gaya, Mugalsarai, Rajindra Nagar (Patna), Samastipur, Dhanbad, Hajipur, Katihar, Guwahati, Ranchi, Balasore, Tatanagar and Howrah in East Zone; New Delhi and Prayagraj in North Zone; Vijayawada, Khurda Road, Visakhapatnam and Raipur in South Central Zone; Bangalore, Hubli, Tiruchirappalli, Katpadi, Ch Engalpa Ttu and Madurai in South Zone; and Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Bhusaval in West Zone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

Frozen 3: Third movie to gift Elsa a love interest, Know more on plot, release period

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-How the EU can finance economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic

The European Union is looking at ways to revive its economy after what is expected to be the 27-nation blocs deepest recession, caused by the coronavirus pandemic. EU leaders will hold talks on April 23. The issue is highly divisive because...

Soccer-PFA disappointed by Southend Utd decision to furlough players

The Professional Footballers Association PFA on Wednesday expressed its disappointment with Southend United chairman Ron Martin after the clubs decision to furlough some of its players due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The League One third tier...

Golf-St Andrews Trophy cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 2020 St. Andrews Trophy, scheduled to take place in Wales from July 23-24, has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the RA and the European Golf Association said on Wednesday. The tournament, contested between amateur golfers ...

Australia urges probe into origins of coronavirus, France says not now

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison sought support for an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in phone calls with U.S. President Donald Trump and the German and French leaders, Canberra said on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020