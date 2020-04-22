Delhi Police receives 901 calls on its helpline regarding lockdown in 24 hrs

The Delhi Police received over 900 calls on its 24x7 helpline number from 2 pm on Tuesday and the same time on Wednesday, seeking assistance on issues faced during the lockdown, officials said. A total of 27,007 calls were received by the police on its helpline number (23469526) so far since the lockdown, they said. From 2 pm on Tuesday to 2 pm on Wednesday, a total of 901 calls were received, out of which, 43 calls were related to areas outside Delhi. They were referred to respective state helpline numbers, police said. Eighteen calls were related to no food and no money, which were forwarded to NGOs. Besides, 649 calls were related to movement passes. The helpline also received calls related to other issues The police also said the food delivery network established in all 15 districts with the involvement of nearly 400 NGOs, RWAs and good samaritans has led to distribution of meals and food packets at more than 250 locations, feeding nearly 28,2161 persons. Dry ration kits have also been provided to 1,938 persons, police said.

