PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:31 IST
Guj: Locals hurl stones at cops for enforcing lockdown

At least four policemen, including a senior inspector, were injured after locals threw stones at them for enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown at a locality in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Wednesday, an official said. As many as 15 residents of Sardarnagar area were detained and the process of lodging an FIR was initiated, inspector M B Barad of Sardarnagar police station said.

Senior inspector Hemant Patel and three junior policemen sustained minor injuries in the incident, he said. "Our patrolling team reached a locality in Sardarnagar after getting an alert that around 20 people had gathered near a temple to perform some rituals. When we asked them to disperse and practice social distancing, some of them got angry and started hurling stones at the policemen," he said.

In a video of the incident, some policemen can be seen running for cover while the mob pelted stones at them. "We have detained 15 culprits and started the procedure to lodge an FIR against them," he said.

