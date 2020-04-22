Left Menu
Will allow homeward journey of people stranded in UP: Adityanath

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:57 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government will allow other states if they want to take home their residents stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday. “If the governments of other states wish to recall their citizens stranded in Uttar Pradesh because of the lockdown, our government will give permission and cooperate,” the Uttar Pradesh CM said during a review meeting on coronavirus with senior officials. He also said the students brought from Rajasthan's Kota should be told to stay quarantined in their homes through the CM helpline 1076.

The CM said he will personally contact them and enquire about their well being. Taking stock of the situation, he also told officials to take strict action against those violating the lockdown and not adhering to the social distancing norms.

"A lockdown means total lockdown,” he said. The CM told officials to take all necessary precautions for the holy month of Ramzan, beginning next week.

He said it should be ensured that there is no gathering at the time of "sehri" and "iftar" (early morning and late evening meals), an official press release said. The chief minister was informed by officials that 10 districts, earlier affected by the disease, have no active case now.

As of now, 32 districts of the total 75 are free from coronavirus, the CM was told. Adityanath, however, directed officials to remain extra vigilant and reiterated the need to test all those involved in the supply of essentials.

Aligarh, Saharanpur and Moradabad districts are sensitive and so testing labs should be set up there, he said. The CM also directed to seal the private hospitals that do not follow safety norms and guidelines.

The chief minister said industrial units in the districts not affected by the virus should be allowed to function as per the guidelines of the Centre. Permission should be granted for the transportation of the construction material, he said.

He asked officials to ensure that no one faced a shortage of foodgrain..

