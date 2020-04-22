With 27 fresh cases, now there are over 400 COVID-19 patients in JK

Srinagar, Apr 22 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday crossed the 400 mark as 27 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the Union territory, officials said. "Twenty-seven new cases of COVID-19 have been reported today (Wednesday) and all from Kashmir," government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said.

He said the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now risen to 407. While 56 of these cases have been detected in Jammu division, 351 are from Kashmir division. More than 62,000 people have been kept under surveillance either in government established quarantine facilities or in home isolation.

"Till date, 62,493 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which include 6,032 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 248 in hospital quarantine, 294 in hospital isolation and 17,421 under home surveillance. Besides, 38,493 persons have completed their surveillance period," officials said..

