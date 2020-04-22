Left Menu
COVID-19: Dharamshala Municipal Corporation to slap Rs 5,000 fine for spitting in public

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:26 IST
The Dharamshala Municipal Corporation has issued orders to impose a fine of Rs 5,000 on any person found spitting in public, an official said on Wednesday. The sale and use of ‘paan’, ‘gutka’ and chewing gums has already been prohibited in the town to check the spread of COVID-19, Dharamshala Municipal Commissioner said.

He said sale of liquor has also been banned here. The order would remain effective till May 3, the commissioner added.

