10-fold rise in those employed under MGNREGA in 4 days in Rajasthan;Pilot says focus on welfare work

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:48 IST
Priority will be given to welfare works under MGNREGA in Rajasthan, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said, as the number of workers employed under the scheme increased 10-fold in the state from 62,000 to 6.08 lakhs within four days. The welfare works sanctioned under the MNREGA scheme include construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, construction of cattle sheds, levelling of fields, among others, an official statement said.

Priority will be given to such works for the employment of MGNREGA workers in the state keeping in mind social distancing norms, Pilot said while reviewing work under MGNREGA in gram panchayat kumhariyabas. Pilot, who looks after panchayati raj and rural development, asked the workers about the work under MGNREGA and they told him that this had given a big boost to the rural economy.

The wages received under the MNREGA scheme will increase the purchasing power of the people in rural areas, which in turn will support the rural economy, the statement said. Due to the lockdown this month, 62,000 workers had been employed under MGNREGA till April 17.

Keeping in view the utility of MNREGA, emphasis was given to employment of workers, whose number increased from 62,000 to 6.08 lakh in just four days, the statement said..

