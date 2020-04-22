UP Panchayati Raj Department contributes Rs 53.2 cr to state COVID Care Fund

The Panchayati Raj Department in Uttar Pradesh has contributed Rs 53.2 crore to the UP COVID Care Fund.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received a cheque of Rs 53.2 crore from Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Principal Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, read a statement.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has 1,412 COVID-19 cases, including 165 cured/discharged/migrated and 21 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

