UP Panchayati Raj Department contributes Rs 53.2 cr to state COVID Care Fund
The Panchayati Raj Department in Uttar Pradesh has contributed Rs 53.2 crore to the UP COVID Care Fund.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:31 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received a cheque of Rs 53.2 crore from Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Principal Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, read a statement.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has 1,412 COVID-19 cases, including 165 cured/discharged/migrated and 21 deaths. (ANI)
