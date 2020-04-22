Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Panchayati Raj Department contributes Rs 53.2 cr to state COVID Care Fund

The Panchayati Raj Department in Uttar Pradesh has contributed Rs 53.2 crore to the UP COVID Care Fund.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:31 IST
UP Panchayati Raj Department contributes Rs 53.2 cr to state COVID Care Fund
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Panchayati Raj Department in Uttar Pradesh has contributed Rs 53.2 crore to the UP COVID Care Fund.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received a cheque of Rs 53.2 crore from Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Principal Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, read a statement.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has 1,412 COVID-19 cases, including 165 cured/discharged/migrated and 21 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sterling recovers as bargain hunters return

Sterling recovered on Wednesday, as some traders bought back into a currency that had slipped to a two-week low the day before during a flight to financial safe havens after oil prices crashed.The pound is still above its mid-March lows, bu...

Abducted minor found in J-K's Reasi

Police on Wednesday found a girl who was allegedly kidnapped four days ago in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district, officials said. A complaint was lodged by the minors father that she had been kidnapped by one Shabir Ahmad, they said.An FIR w...

T1 move into LCK finals against top seed Gen.G

T1 dropped DragonX 3-1 on Wednesday to earn their way into the finals of the League Champions Korea 2020 spring playoffs. In Saturdays best-of-five final, T1 will meet regular-season champion Gen.G, which finished 14-4 and advanced straight...

Kerala govt to set up 28 fast track courts in 14 districts

The Keralagovernmenton Wednesdaydecided to set up 28 fast trackspecial courts in all the states 14 districts for speedytrial of rape and POSCO cases. The decision in this regard was taken at a cabinetmeeting chaired by Chief Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020