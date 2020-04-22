PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:16 IST
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 17 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 813 120 24 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 34 19 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 136 42 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 27 14 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 36 26 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 2248 724 48 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 2407 179 103 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 264 158 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 40 11 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 407 81 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 45 4 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 427 131 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 437 308 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 16 12 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 1587 152 80 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 5649 789 269 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 83 32 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 8 4 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 257 53 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 1868 97 26 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 1629 662 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 943 194 24 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2 1 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 46 18 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 1449 173 21 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 394 79 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 21293 4103 683 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 20471 and the death toll at 652. The ministry said that 3960 people have so far recovered from the infection.

