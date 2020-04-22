Left Menu
No FIR against unit owner if any of its worker tests Covid positive: Khattar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:25 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday sought to assure the industry owners that no FIR will be registered against any unit owner, who has been given permission to restart unit during lockdown, if any of their worker contracts coronavirus. From April 20 onwards, the government has decided to give conditional relaxations to the industries in select sectors outside the coronavirus containment zones to kickstart the economic activities amid the lockdown as per the Centre's guidelines.

Updating people about the Covid situation in the state and steps taken to control it, Khattar, in a televised address, touched upon the permission given to the industries while following conditions like ensuring social distancing and the number of people who can work in units at a given time etc. The chief minister informed that 1,800 units involved in production of items of essential need had earlier been given permission but now 106 more units have been given permission, which would employ nearly 18,000 workforce.

Khattar assured that all those units which restart functioning with due permission and following all laid down guidelines of the Centre and the state government need not worry. “I want to make it clear that if any industry seeks permission to start their unit and if any employee working there tests Covid positive, no action or FIR will be registered against the owner.

“A rumour was spread that FIR will be registered against those unit owners if an employee working there tests positive,” he said. Meanwhile, Khattar said Muslims should offer Namaz during Ramzan from their homes and not in mosques in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The current lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, will be in force till May 3. With Ramzan beginning later this week, Khattar said, “I appeal to all Muslim community members to follow social distancing norms by staying indoors... I request them to offer prayers from their home itself..” PTI SUN VSD RAX RAX RAX.

