J-K Students Association urges UT administration to evacuate its students stuck in various states

The Jammu and Kashmir Student Association on Wednesday urged the J-K administration to bring back its students stranded in different parts of the country, saying the students are facing hardships and running out of money. J-K Student Association spokesperson Nasir Khuehami, who studies in a college here, said that the decision of the Uttar Pradesh government to send 250 buses to evacuate its 7,500 students stranded in Rajasthan must be replicated by Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Khuehami requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah and J-K administration to direct the officials to act swiftly and provide necessary assistance to the students stuck in different parts of the country and to initiate their safe evacuation at the earliest. "Why cannot our administartion bring back stranded students from other states, the way UP government evacuated its 7,500 students in special buses," Nasir said in a statement.

He said that J-K administration hasn't uttered a single word till now about the evacuation of the students stranded outside Jammu and Kashmir. "If the government can arrange planes to bring back citizens from around the world, why can't they arrange buses for these students to get back to their respective homes?" he added.

He said that students stranded in other states are facing hardships due to strict lockdown and most of them are running short of money and essential commodities. (ANI)

