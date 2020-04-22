Left Menu
Trio booked for violating lockdown orders in Mumbai's Dharavi

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 23:11 IST
Trio booked for violating lockdown orders in Mumbai's Dharavi

An offence was registered against three persons after they were found roaming on the streets in Dharavi slum area of Mumbai, which has emerged as one of the hospots of COVID-19, amid the ongoing lockdown, an official said on Wednesday. The accused were found abusing and manhandling one another, the official said.

"The incident took place at Shahunagar, where the area is declared as a COVID-19 red zone," the official said. "As they were roaming in the area without any essential work, a case was registered against them under IPC sections 188 and 269, and section 51 B of Disaster Management Act at Shahunagar Police Station," he said.

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

Novartis to sponsor large clinical trial of HCQ in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

