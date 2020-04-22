Former Rajya Sabha MP dies

Former Rajya Sabha member from Odisha Basanta Das died on Wednesday following a prolonged illness. He was 80. Das, who was suffering from age-related ailments, breathed his last at his residence in Bahadur Bagicha locality of Bhawanipatna, family sources said.

He is survived by wife, two daughters and three sons, they said. Das was Rajya Sabha member from 1990 to 1996 as Janata Dal nominee.

He was also chairman of Bhawanipatna Municipality from 1985 to 1990..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.