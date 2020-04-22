Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Rajya Sabha MP dies

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 22-04-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 23:25 IST
Former Rajya Sabha MP dies
Image Credit: Pixabay

Former Rajya Sabha member from Odisha Basanta Das died on Wednesday following a prolonged illness. He was 80. Das, who was suffering from age-related ailments, breathed his last at his residence in Bahadur Bagicha locality of Bhawanipatna, family sources said.

He is survived by wife, two daughters and three sons, they said. Das was Rajya Sabha member from 1990 to 1996 as Janata Dal nominee.

He was also chairman of Bhawanipatna Municipality from 1985 to 1990..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

Novartis to sponsor large clinical trial of HCQ in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

JD Gaming's 'Kanavi' wins LPL Spring Split MVP

JD Gaming jungler Jin-hyeok Kanavi Seo was named the Spring Split MVP in Chinas League of Legends Pro League. The 19-year-old South Korean star helped JD Gaming finish the regular season in second place with 12-4 record.Kanavi participated ...

WHO chief hopes US will reconsider freeze

The World Health Organization chief says he hopes the United States will reconsider its freeze in funding for his agency and vowed to keep working on saving lives despite calls for his resignation from some U.S. lawmakers. WHO Director-Gene...

One more dies of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; death toll 27

One more person died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 27 in the state, where infection count soared to 1,888 with 153 fresh cases. The death of a COVID-19 patient has occurred in Bharatpur district. A tota...

Over 7,800 rapid test kits in Mizoram

Mizoram Health and Family Welfare board vice chairman Dr ZR Thiamsanga on Wednesday said that the state at present has over 7,800 rapid or anti-body test kits for COVID-19. The Chinese made consignment was received from the Indian Council ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020