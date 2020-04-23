One more dies of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; death toll 27

One more person died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 27 in the state, where infection count soared to 1,888 with 153 fresh cases. "The death of a COVID-19 patient has occurred in Bharatpur district. A total of 153 fresh cases have been reported in nine districts of the state, including 68 in Jaipur and 44 in Ajmer," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

He said test results for a backlog of 4,000 samples sent to a private lab in Delhi have started coming in and these are being captured in the report. Hence, the number of cases is expected to rise. Singh said of the 153 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 68 were from Jaipur, 44 from Ajmer, 17 from Tonk, 11 from Jodhpur, six from Kota, four from Nagaur and one each from Bharatpur, Dausa and Swai Madhopur.

A total of 1,888 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far. Jaipur has reported the maximum number of 725 cases, followed by 287 in Jodhpur, 115 in Tonk and 114 in Kota. So far, Singh said, 477 patients have tested negative for coronavirus after treatment. Of these, 133 have been discharged from hospitals.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian nationals and 61 people brought from Iran to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. The entire state is under lockdown since March 22. A massive survey and screening are underway to track the people infected with the deadly virus.

