Left Menu
Development News Edition

One more dies of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; death toll 27

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-04-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 00:03 IST
One more dies of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; death toll 27

One more person died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 27 in the state, where infection count soared to 1,888 with 153 fresh cases. "The death of a COVID-19 patient has occurred in Bharatpur district. A total of 153 fresh cases have been reported in nine districts of the state, including 68 in Jaipur and 44 in Ajmer," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

He said test results for a backlog of 4,000 samples sent to a private lab in Delhi have started coming in and these are being captured in the report. Hence, the number of cases is expected to rise. Singh said of the 153 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 68 were from Jaipur, 44 from Ajmer, 17 from Tonk, 11 from Jodhpur, six from Kota, four from Nagaur and one each from Bharatpur, Dausa and Swai Madhopur.

A total of 1,888 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far. Jaipur has reported the maximum number of 725 cases, followed by 287 in Jodhpur, 115 in Tonk and 114 in Kota. So far, Singh said, 477 patients have tested negative for coronavirus after treatment. Of these, 133 have been discharged from hospitals.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian nationals and 61 people brought from Iran to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. The entire state is under lockdown since March 22. A massive survey and screening are underway to track the people infected with the deadly virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

Novartis to sponsor large clinical trial of HCQ in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Germany condemns anti-Semitic disruption of memorial on Zoom

The German government has condemned an anti-Semitic incident that took place during an online Holocaust memorial event organized by the Israeli Embassy in Berlin. Unknown persons interrupted the Zoom meeting with Holocaust survivor Zvi Hers...

SI killed as his car hits 'neelgai' on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

A police sub-inspector posted in Agra district died on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here when his car collided with a neelgai, police said. Vijay Singh 50, a resident of Nandpur village, was going to Kannauj, when the accident took place on ...

Harvard drops $8.6 million stimulus allocation after Trump complaint

Harvard University said on Wednesday it had decided not to seek 8.6 million from the coronavirus stimulus law that it was qualified for, after an outcry led by U.S. President Donald Trump who questioned whether the elite school needed the m...

Trump immigration order curbing green cards is under legal review, may be delayed

A plan by President Donald Trump to temporarily block some foreigners from permanent residence in the United States is still undergoing legal review, which could delay its signing, according to White House aides on Wednesday. Trump says the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020