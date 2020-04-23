Left Menu
COVID-19: MCGM directs hospitals to extend contract period of doctors

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) on Thursday authorised all hospitals to extend contract period of their employees whose contracts are expiring in near future.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-04-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 11:03 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

According to the Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika, the municipal corporation has directed all deans and medical superintendents of various hospitals in the city to extend the contract periods of their employees.

The Municipal Corporation had earlier issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for admission and treatment of COVID-19 patients in the city. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, so far, the state has reported 5,652 COVID-19 cases which include 789 recovered cases and 269 deaths. (ANI)

