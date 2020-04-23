We have repeatedly urged PM there is no alternative to testing, tracing, and quarantine; unfortunately, testing still is low: Sonia Gandhi.

We have repeatedly urged PM there is no alternative to testing, tracing, and quarantine; unfortunately, testing still is low: Sonia GandhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 11:16 IST
