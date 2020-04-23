Left Menu
Development News Edition

We have repeatedly urged PM there is no alternative to testing, tracing, and quarantine; unfortunately, testing still is low: Sonia Gandhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 11:16 IST
We have repeatedly urged PM there is no alternative to testing, tracing, and quarantine; unfortunately, testing still is low: Sonia Gandhi
Representative Image

We have repeatedly urged PM there is no alternative to testing, tracing, and quarantine; unfortunately, testing still is low: Sonia Gandhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Aggressive evacuation of suspected patients in Dharavi planned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lankan flight leaves today to bring 101 students stranded in India

A Sri Lankan Airlines special flight has left Katunayake this morning to bring back 101 stranded Sri Lankan students, who were pursuing higher studies in India and were unable to return home since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out globally ea...

Restrictions to contain coronavirus threat continues in Kashmir

Restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus continued in Kashmir for the 36th consecutive day on Thursday, even as authorities are contemplating to take critical decisions to strengthen the lockdown in the wake of violations at some p...

Renault's first-quarter sales fall, outlook still unclear

French carmaker Renault on Thursday posted a 19.2 drop in first-quarter revenue to 10.13 billion euros 10.97 billion and said it was still too early to assess what impact the coronavirus crisis would have on its earnings this year.The group...

29 pc of retail investors never bought gold, but are open to buying it in future: WGC

The World Gold Councils latest India Retail Investor Insights report shows that 29 per cent of retail investors have never bought gold in the past but are open to the idea of buying gold in the future. Nearly 52 per cent of investors alread...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020