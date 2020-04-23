Puducherry CM, Ministers undergo tests for COVID-19

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, his Cabinet colleagues and Speaker V P Sivakolundhu on Thursday underwent tests here for COVID-19. A team of doctors of the Health Department collected samples from the Chief Minister and the others at a special camp on the Assembly premises.

A release from the Chief Minister's office said the two Members of Parliament from Puducherry were among those who turned up for the tests. Health Department sources said results of the tests after examination would be available on Friday.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

