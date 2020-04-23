70 areas in Palghar notified as containment zones

70 areas in Palghar notified as containment zonesPTI | Palghar | Updated: 23-04-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 12:46 IST
As many as 70 areas in Palghar district of Maharashtra have been notified as containment zones in view of several coronavirus cases detected there. The containment zones fall under the Vasai-Virar municipal limits, and Dahanu and Palghar talukas, district Collector Kailas Shinde said in an order on Wednesday evening.
Only essential services will be operational in the containment zones, he said. Those violating the order will be booked under legal provisions, he added.
According to official figures, the district has so far reported 134 coronavirus cases and four deaths..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Palghar
- Dahanu
- VasaiVirar
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Excise Dept registers 152 cases, arrests 55 people amid lockdown
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally reached 1,078 as 60 new cases emerge
Maharashtra: FIR against Jitendra Ahwad's bodyguard for thrashing a man
Maharashtra CM asks retired Army health personnel to join the fight against COVID-19
Maharashtra reports 117 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally jumps to 1135: Health official.