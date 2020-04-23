Left Menu
Development News Edition

70 areas in Palghar notified as containment zones

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 23-04-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 12:46 IST
70 areas in Palghar notified as containment zones

As many as 70 areas in Palghar district of Maharashtra have been notified as containment zones in view of several coronavirus cases detected there. The containment zones fall under the Vasai-Virar municipal limits, and Dahanu and Palghar talukas, district Collector Kailas Shinde said in an order on Wednesday evening.

Only essential services will be operational in the containment zones, he said. Those violating the order will be booked under legal provisions, he added.

According to official figures, the district has so far reported 134 coronavirus cases and four deaths..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-McCullum says T20 World Cup could be moved to early 2021

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum thinks this years Twenty20 World Cup is unlikely to go ahead as planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic and could be moved to early 2021 with the Indian Premier League IPL taking the October-November...

Startup Réseau Goes LIVE With its AI Summit

Virtual AI Summit to take place on 24th and 30th April Top speakers from various countries expected to participate A fully online live-streamed event over 2 days will bring together over 50 speakers, across 23 sessions and 15-hours of L...

Former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka sentenced to 7 years' rigorous imprisonment by Ranchi court under anti-money laundering law: Officials.

Former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka sentenced to 7 years rigorous imprisonment by Ranchi court under anti-money laundering law Officials....

Severe storms, tornado kill at least six in Oklahoma and Texas

Severe storms and a tornado swept through the U.S. states of Oklahoma and Texas, killing at least six people and injuring dozens, officials said on Thursday. Three people died and at least 20 were injured when a tornado touched down in Onal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020