Ex Jharkhand minister sentenced to 7 years' rigorous imprisonment in PMLA case

Former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka was on Thursday sentenced to 7 years' rigorous imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs 2 crore by a Ranchi court in connection with a money laundering case, officials said. The quantum of sentence was pronounced by special PMLA judge Anil Kumar Mishra, they said.

Ekka was being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda and others. He was convicted on March 21 by the same court in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

"The court convicted Anosh Ekka for being guilty of offences of money laundering to the tune of Rs 20,31,77,852 as defined under Section 3 of the PMLA and punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA," the ED had said in a statement after his conviction..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.