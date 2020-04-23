Left Menu
Development News Edition

3,219 arrested in Noida, Greater Noida so far for defying lockdown: police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:03 IST
3,219 arrested in Noida, Greater Noida so far for defying lockdown: police

As many as 3,219 people have been arrested across Noida and Greater Noida in a month - an average 107 arrests a day - for violating lockdown restrictions, according to police data. Altogether 3,681 people were booked for defying lockdown curbs during the period that saw registration of 944 first information reports (FIRs), stated the police data from March 23 till 7 pm of April 22.         The Uttar Pradesh government had announced a three-day lockdown from March 23 and later a country-wide lockdown was announced, an official told PTI, explaining why the data is from March 23.           The nation-wide lockdown that restricted people's movement outdoors came into force on March 24 and was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an objective to break the transmission of the deadly coronavirus

The 21-day lockdown was preceded by a day-long voluntary Janata curfew on March 2.           On April 14, Modi announced extension of the lockdown till May 3, as law enforcement agencies across in Gautam Buddh Nagar like elsewhere in the country got down to ensure stricter adherence to the guidelines that included action against those out on streets during the pandemic without a valid reason.           “Between March 23 and April 22, 3,681 people were booked for violating the lockdown of which 3,219 got arrested and 944 FIRs were registered,” the police data stated.           The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more persons.           Separately, five FIRs were registered under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 in which five people were booked and three of them arrested till April 22, the data said.           “During the period, 63,273 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 12,118 of them for lockdown violation. Another 807 vehicles were impounded for the offence and Rs 1,47,400 were collected in fines,” according to the police data seen by PTI.           The district police allowed passage to 3,200 vehicles – more than 106 daily on an average -- that were categorised in the emergency services during the period, according to the data

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western UP is one of the worst COVID-19-hit districts in the state and has recorded 103 positive cases of the disease till April 22 evening, trailing only Agra (324) and Lucknow (170), according to official figures.           On the brighter side, 48 of the 103 patients have got cured and discharged in the district, which has identified 33 hotspots – areas where more than one COVID-19 case has been detected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cong asks I&B Ministry to take action against Arnab Goswami, his TV channel

The Congress has urged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to take action against senior journalist Arnab Goswami and his TV channel, alleging that they violated broadcasting rules during a show. In a letter to Information and Broadca...

Tom Hanks sends typewriter to bullied Australian boy named Corona

Tom Hanks has sent a letter and a Corona brand typewriter to an Australian boy who wrote to him about being bullied over his name, Corona, Australian television networks reported on Thursday. Corona De Vries, an eight-year-old from the Gold...

Jharkhand HC seeks responses on steps taken to assist needy advocates

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday asked the Bar Council of India, the state government, and others to file their responses on the steps taken to assist needy advocates across courts in the state. The direction comes days after the Jhark...

AMNS India crude steel production up 5 pc at record 7.23 MT in FY20

Steel maker AMNS India on Thursday said it has produced a record 7.23 MT crude steel registering a jump of 5 per cent during the financial year 2019-20. India-based AMNS India, a JV between Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Japans Nippon S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020