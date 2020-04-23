Kuwait has already begun reducing oil supply -state news agency

Kuwait has already begun reducing oil supply -state news agencyReuters | Kuwait City | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:03 IST
Kuwait began reducing oil supply to the international market without waiting for the deal agreed by oil-exporting countries to come into effect, Kuwait's state news agency KUNA said, citing the nation's oil minister.
The agreement is due to come into effect on May 1.
