Uttarakhand: Mentally ill man receives assistance from cops amid COVID-19 lockdown in Pithoragarh

In addition to maintaining law and order in the district, the police here on Thursday assisted a mentally ill person who was roaming on the streets of Pithoragarh during the coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:03 IST
Policemen in Pithoragarh helping a mentally ill person during a lockdown [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In addition to maintaining law and order in the district, the police here on Thursday assisted a mentally ill person who was roaming on the streets of Pithoragarh during the coronavirus lockdown. Ensuring that persons suffering from mental ailments are helped so that they do not become an easy carriers of the COVID-19 posing threat to many, Sub-Inspector Vijay Bohra and constable Parvinder were seen giving him a bath on the roadside. They got his hair trimmed and provided him a new set of clothes.

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the security has been heightened in all the states. The police while patrolling the areas are also helping the people reeling under poverty. Not only that, as a good will gesture, some of the cops provided free food packets to the needy in some cities recently. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

