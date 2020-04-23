Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant labourer creates coronavirus scare in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:31 IST
Migrant labourer creates coronavirus scare in Bengaluru

A slum in Hongasandra municipal ward of Bengaluru has become a COVID-19 hotspot and has been completely sealed after some people contracted the coronavirus from a migrant labourer, an official said on Thursday. Medical Education minister K Sudhakar, who visited the area, told reporters that it has been decided to conduct tests on every citizen there and added that 184 people have been quarantined at the designated places.

According to the health official, the 54-year-old labourer from Bihar, who has been identified as patient number 419, had fever and cough but his room partners and friends did not take it seriously. When his condition grew serious, he was admitted to the hospital where tests confirmed that he was infected with the virus, the official added.

The ward corporator Bharathi Ramachandra told PTI that nine others, who were in contact with him, tested positive on Thursday. "There are about 200 migrant labourers from Bihar living in this area," Bharathi said.

The entire area with a population of around 1,000 people now wears a deserted look with houses either locked or residents locking themselves up from the inside. The health workers carried out spraying and fogging in the region.

During the contact tracing, it emerged that the labourer worked for the Metro Rail. After the lockdown, he had worked for a grain merchant and unloaded many sacks of foodgrains in many houses, an health officer said.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cong asks I&B Ministry to take action against Arnab Goswami, his TV channel

The Congress has urged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to take action against senior journalist Arnab Goswami and his TV channel, alleging that they violated broadcasting rules during a show. In a letter to Information and Broadca...

Tom Hanks sends typewriter to bullied Australian boy named Corona

Tom Hanks has sent a letter and a Corona brand typewriter to an Australian boy who wrote to him about being bullied over his name, Corona, Australian television networks reported on Thursday. Corona De Vries, an eight-year-old from the Gold...

Jharkhand HC seeks responses on steps taken to assist needy advocates

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday asked the Bar Council of India, the state government, and others to file their responses on the steps taken to assist needy advocates across courts in the state. The direction comes days after the Jhark...

AMNS India crude steel production up 5 pc at record 7.23 MT in FY20

Steel maker AMNS India on Thursday said it has produced a record 7.23 MT crude steel registering a jump of 5 per cent during the financial year 2019-20. India-based AMNS India, a JV between Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Japans Nippon S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020