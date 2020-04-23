Odisha govt rushes bureaucrats to three COVID 19-hit districts

Amid a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in three districts of Odisha -- Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur -- the state government on Thursday rushed senior bureaucrats to the affected areas to contain the spread of the infectious disease, official sources said. The general administration department of the state, in its order issued on Wednesday night, assigned excise secretary S K Lohani to Bhadrak district, which has recently reported 11 coronavirus-positive cases.

S K Vashishth, the special secretary of agriculture and farmers' empowerment department, has been asked to rush to Balasore, while former health secretary and now secretary to governor P K Meherda told to visit Jajpur - both districts having reported eight cases each. "The recent spike in COVID 19-positive cases in the three districts of Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore is a cause of concern... Therefore three secretaries have been directed to make an on-site visit and review COVID-19-related management system," the order said.

The officers have also been told to communicate with health and family welfare department secretary N B Dhal before leaving for their destinations. The number of coronavirus patients in the three districts have spiked to 27 from six, in matter of just 72 hours, a senior official said.

Most of those affected were found to have links with West Bengal, he said, noting that a survey has revealed that 3,000 people from the neighbouring state had recently entered these three districts, the official said. Earlier, the health department had sent experts from medical colleges, directors of Health Service, Public Health and Family Welfare, along with Rapid Response Teams (RRTs), to oversee containment measures in these districts, he added.

Meanwhile, police have tightened security along the Bengal border, sealing more than 50 roads leading to the neighbouring state. This apart, the marine police has been directed to ensure that no one enters Odisha via sea route, he added..

