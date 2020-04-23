Left Menu
Family in Delhi's Dwarka makes face shields to donate among frontline COVID-19 warriors

A family in Delhi's Dwarka is making face shields using 3D printing machines and corona helmets and donating them to the frontline warriors in the fight against coronavirus.

Updated: 23-04-2020 15:06 IST
The family has so far made over 1000 shields.. Image Credit: ANI

A family in Delhi's Dwarka is making face shields using 3D printing machines and corona helmets and donating them to the frontline warriors in the fight against coronavirus. The family of Abhinav Singhal helps in making these face shields which are donated to several offices including those of police.

Talking about the initiative, Abhinav said: "We train students for 3D printing in schools. We prepared a lot of shields because we had 3D printers. We donated these shields to various offices." He informed that every evening, the family sits for a few hours to make these shields which are donated the next morning.

"The aim remains same -- We don't have to sell. We have donated over 1000 shields so far across different sectors," said Abhinav. About the corona helmet, Abhinav said they got to know that Policemen are using them to raise awareness about the deadly diease.

Ayan, his son said that he enjoys helping in creating those shields "very much". (ANI)

