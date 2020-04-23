Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 15:15 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 3:06 p.m.

The Goan crew members on board a ship anchored at Mumbai port have started disembarking, Goa CM Pramod Sawant says. 3:05 p.m.

Australia is making "good progress" to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus and the country was on the road back to a "COVID-safe economy", PM Scott Morrison says. 3:03 p.m.

Delhi airport creates dedicated distribution facility for medical supplies. 2:50 p.m.

Odisha government rushes bureaucrats to three COVID 19-hit districts. 2:45 p.m.

Over 100 Sri Lankan students studying in Punjab Univ evacuated by special flight from Amritsar. 2:28 p.m.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga has said that the state would not face any economic crisis in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, if the natural resources are used effectively. 2:19 p.m.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta tells employees that the airline has decided to roll back the pay cuts, which were announced earlier for senior staff members, for the month of April in deference to the "government's wishes". 2:13 p.m. Fresh COVID-19 case reported in Assam, as count rises to 35.

2:10 p.m. Four more people test positive in Bihar, as COVID-19 tally reaches 147 in the state. 2:05 p.m.

UK's NHS issues COVID-19 safety reminder for Ramzan. 2:00 p.m.

3,219 arrested in Noida, Greater Noida so far for defying lockdown, police data says. 1:53 p.m.

Pakistan receives USD 1.39 billion emergency loan from IMF to deal with coronavirus crisis. 1:43 p.m.

China announces additional USD 30 million grant for WHO. 1:34 p.m.

Facebook expands kids-focussed messenger service to India. 1:33 p.m.

Health workers battle emotional stress while fighting COVID-19. 1:20 p.m.

Gujarat conducting 3,000 COVID-19 tests everyday, official says. 12:48 p.m.

Central team visits quarantine centre near Kolkata. 12:44 p.m.

Girls from rural areas and low income families struggle for sanitary napkins during lockdown. 11:57 a.m.

Srinagar administration draws up a care package for 6,330 women expecting babies in four months. 11:12 a.m.

Two cats in New York are first pets in US to test positive for COVID19. 10:33 a.m.

Forty seven fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan as state's tally rises to 1,953. 10:06 a.m.

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 681 as the number of cases climb to 21,393. 9:42 a.m.

Indians among the worst affected ethnic groups from COVID-19 in England, official data says. 9:00 a.m.

Struggling to restore normalcy in the US where the coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 47,000 people and infected over 8,52,000, President Donald Trump says the country was "attacked". 8:37 a.m.

China's asymptomatic cases increase to over 980 with 27 new infections. 6:19 a.m.

Lockdown in India has impacted 40 million internal migrants, says World Bank..

