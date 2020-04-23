Left Menu
Take action against political leaders violating lockdown: Haryana home minister to police

Updated: 23-04-2020 15:19 IST
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday directed top police officials in the state to take action against political leaders violating the lockdown. Referring to recent visits to grain markets by opposition leaders, who have alleged mismanagement in the wheat procurement, Vij said it came to the fore that crowds build up due to their visits and social distancing is not being maintained.

Vij, however, said he does not want to point out any particular leader. Action will be taken against any political leader, whether from the ruling party or the opposition, if found violating the lockdown, he said. “If they (leaders) visit mandis and crowds build up, then we will be compelled to take tough action. I have asked all superintendents of police and commissioners of police that if any leader violates the lockdown, attracts crowd in mandis, then immediate action should be taken against him as per law,” Vij, who is also the state's health minister, said.

Reacting to it, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the state government does not want “its failures of mismanagement in the crop procurement to be exposed”. Surjewala and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala have been visiting several 'mandis' in the state, alleging mismanagement in the wheat procurement.

Vij said, “If they have something to say, they can give in writing to the district administration and the government will look into it." PTI SUN VSD RDK.

