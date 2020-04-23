Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana govt sends 31 buses to bring back students stuck in Kota amid lockdown

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 16:27 IST
Haryana govt sends 31 buses to bring back students stuck in Kota amid lockdown

The Haryana government on Thursday sent 31 state transport buses to bring back over 800 students of the state who are stuck in Rajasthan's Kota due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus. The students from Haryana, who were preparing for various competitive examinations, have been stuck at the coaching hub of Kota due to the lockdown. "Thirty one Haryana Roadways buses have gone to Kota to bring back the students," Haryana's Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma told PTI

He said the buses from the Rewari and Narnaul depots of Haryana Roadways have been sent to bring back the students

Nearly 850 students are expected to travel back to their homes in the buses, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Italian cruise ship in Japan has 48 coronavirus cases

Nearly 50 out of over 600 crew members on an Italian cruise ship docked for repairs in Japans Nagasaki have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising concern about the strain on the citys hospitals if conditions worsen for those infected...

Bats, coronaviruses evolving together for millions of years: Study

Different groups of bats have their own unique strains of coronavirus, a family that includes the COVID-19 causing virus, according to a study which reveals that the flying mammal and coronaviruses have been evolving together for millions o...

Plea in SC to curb spread of fake news leading to social stigmatisation of certain communities

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre to issue guidelines to curb the spread of fake news leading to social stigmatisation, boycott of certain communities and communal disharmony in states and UTs at th...

China to test horses in border areas for African horse sickness

Chinas agriculture ministry said on Thursday it will start taking samples from horses along its southern borders to check for African horse sickness after the deadly disease was detected in Thailand.The highly infectious condition has kille...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020