Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPRF to organise passing out parade for 42 newly inducted officers through video conferencing

For the first time, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is going to organise the passing out parade of its newly inducted 51st batch of gazetted officers through video conferencing amid lockdown restrictions and social distancing norms.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:11 IST
CPRF to organise passing out parade for 42 newly inducted officers through video conferencing
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Ankur Sharma For the first time, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is going to organise the passing out parade of its newly inducted 51st batch of gazetted officers through video conferencing amid lockdown restrictions and social distancing norms.

Junior Home Minister G Kishan Reddy and DG CRPF AP Maheshwari will address the new batch of officers sitting in an auditorium through video conferencing. The CRPF decided to do e-passing out parade after induction of the latest batch of officers got delayed due to lockdown, a senior CRPF official said.

According to the programme schedule, a total of 42 officers will be inducted into the force. while 17 Officers are B.Tech, 10 are B.E. A 100 minutes programme will have the piping ceremony. CRPF has also prepared a video that will be shown to all. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. U.S. judge dismisses actor Jussie Smolletts lawsuit alleging malicious prosecutionA U.S. federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by former Empire actor Jussie Smollett who accused the ...

IIFPT making nutrient-rich foods for COVID-19 patients

The Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology IIFPT is making nutrient-rich foods for patients affected by COVID-19 and also those who have recovered from the disease, the food processing ministry said on Thursday. IIFPT, which is a ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. With reopenings in U.S. South, some merchants lay out welcome mat, others fearfulAngie Bullman plans to reopen her suburban Atlanta hair salon on Friday after closing a month ago to...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.S. economic aid to Greenland draws criticism in DenmarkAn economic aid package being prepared by the U.S. government to Greenland is drawing criticism in Denmark less than a year after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020