Take action against political leaders violating lockdown: Hry Home Minister Vij to police

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:27 IST
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday directed top police officials to take action against political leaders violating the lockdown, in an apparent reference to visits by the opposition to grain mandis. Referring to such visits, he said it came to the fore that crowds build-up due to their visits and social distancing is not being maintained.

Vij, however, said he does not want to point out any particular leader. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also advised political leaders to avoid visiting 'mandis' to prevent the gathering of crowds.

"Please maintain social distancing! Politicians should avoid visiting mandis to prevent the gathering of crowds and help to stop the spread of the infectious coronavirus disease. Be part of the solution, not the problem!," tweeted Khattar. Vij said action will be taken against any political leader, whether from the ruling party or the opposition if found violating the lockdown.

"If they (leaders) visit mandis and crowds build up, then we will be compelled to take tough action. I have asked all superintendents of police and commissioners of police that if any leader violates the lockdown, attracts a crowd in mandis, then immediate action should be taken against him as per law," Vij, who is also the state's health minister, said. Reacting to it, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the state government does not want "its failures of mismanagement in the crop procurement to be exposed".

Surjewala and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala have been visiting several ''mandis'' in the state, alleging mismanagement in the wheat procurement. Vij said, "If they have something to say, they can give it in writing to the district administration and the government will look into it."

