Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 5:42 p.m.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath asks senior administrative officers to camp in worst-hit 15 districts to oversee COVID respons. 5:32 p.m.

CSIR's IMMT develops foot-operated wash basins, to be installed in Mumbai's Dharavi. 5:30 p.m.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directs officials to take strict action against landlords asking migrants workers and students to pay rent amid the lockdown. 5:20 p.m. Fourteen lakh people in Bihar are not getting benefits under food security act, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan says.

5:13 p.m. Government decides to suspend up to one year IBC provisions that trigger fresh insolvency proceedings.

5:08 p.m. A 92-year-old city resident recovers from coronavirus infection despite having suffered a stroke seven months ago which left one side of her body paralysed and even affected her ability to recognise faces.

5:04 p.m. The Punjab government has ordered a detailed audit of every coronavirus death, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tells Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

4:58 p.m. Bats, coronaviruses evolving together for millions of years, study says.

4:55 p.m. Trump temporarily suspends immigration into US for 60 days to protect American workers.

4:36 p.m. Six-month-old Phagwara girl detected with coronavirus dies at Chandigarh's PGIMER.

4:35 p.m. PIL filed in SC to curb spread of fake news leading to social stigmatisation of certain communities.

4:33 p.m. Over 50 people test COVID-19 positive in UP as the number of cases rise to 1,507.

4:27 p.m. Kanpur district in UP reports 15 more coronavirus cases, taking the district's tally to 94.

4:25 p.m. Getting donors for plasma therapy against COVID-19 is challenging, say officials.

3:55 p.m. Twenty doctors and paramedics are isolated after surgeon tests COVID-19 positive at AMU hospital.

3:46 p.m. Taking all precautions to contain the spread of coronavirus, the government has not allowed to disembark about 57,000 crew and passengers onboard 1,769 ships, mostly from China.

3:37 p.m. The Centre’s guidelines on COVID-19 are being followed in Kerala and there is no problem, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan says.

3:24 p.m. Thirty-four police personnel have tested coronavirus positive in Bhopal so far, top official says.

3:06 p.m. The Goan crew members on board a ship anchored at Mumbai port have started disembarking, Goa CM Pramod Sawant says.

3:05 p.m. Australia is making "good progress" to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus and the country was on the road back to a "COVID-safe economy", PM Scott Morrison says.

3:03 p.m. Delhi airport creates dedicated distribution facility for medical supplies.

2:50 p.m. Odisha government rushes bureaucrats to three COVID 19-hit districts.

2:45 p.m. Over 100 Sri Lankan students studying in Punjab Univ evacuated by special flight from Amritsar.

2:28 p.m. Mizoram CM Zoramthanga has said that the state would not face any economic crisis in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, if the natural resources are used effectively.

2:13 p.m. Fresh COVID-19 case reported in Assam, as count rises to 35.

2:10 p.m. Four more people test positive in Bihar, as COVID-19 tally reaches 147 in the state. 2:05 p.m.

UK's NHS issues COVID-19 safety reminder for Ramzan. 2:00 p.m.

3,219 arrested in Noida, Greater Noida so far for defying lockdown, police data says. 1:53 p.m.

Pakistan receives USD 1.39 billion emergency loan from IMF to deal with coronavirus crisis. 1:43 p.m.

China announces additional USD 30 million grant for WHO. 1:34 p.m.

Facebook expands kids-focussed messenger service to India. 1:33 p.m.

Health workers battle emotional stress while fighting COVID-19. 1:20 p.m.

Gujarat conducting 3,000 COVID-19 tests everyday, official says. 12:44 p.m.

Girls from rural areas and low income families struggle for sanitary napkins during lockdown. 11:57 a.m.

Srinagar administration draws up a care package for 6,330 women expecting babies in four months. 11:12 a.m.

Two cats in New York are first pets in US to test positive for COVID19. 10:33 a.m.

Forty seven fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan as state's tally rises to 1,953. 10:06 a.m.

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 681 as the number of cases climb to 21,393. 9:42 a.m.

Indians among the worst affected ethnic groups from COVID-19 in England, official data says. 9:00 a.m.

Struggling to restore normalcy in the US where the coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 47,000 people and infected over 8,52,000, President Donald Trump says the country was "attacked". 8:37 a.m.

China's asymptomatic cases increase to over 980 with 27 new infections. 6:19 a.m.

Lockdown in India has impacted 40 million internal migrants, says World Bank..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.