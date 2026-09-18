Prospects of a New Summit: South Korean Optimism Amid Uncertainty

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has expressed hope for a potential summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump. He emphasized the uncertainty of this meeting but noted Trump's eagerness for dialogue and South Korea's ongoing efforts to promote talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 08:03 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 08:03 IST
Prospects of a New Summit: South Korean Optimism Amid Uncertainty

In a recent statement, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung indicated a potential summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump could occur in the coming months.

Lee noted, however, that the likelihood of such a meeting remains uncertain, despite Trump's clear interest in engaging with North Korea.

South Korea, according to Lee, is persistently working to facilitate dialogue between the two nations to ease tensions and promote peace in the region.

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