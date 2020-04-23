Left Menu
COVID-19: Radha Soami Satsang Beas Ashram provides relief to migrant workers in Delhi

Some 400 migrant workers, who have been stranded due to the nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak, have taken shelter at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Ashram in Bhati Mines in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:22 IST
COVID-19: Radha Soami Satsang Beas Ashram provides relief to migrant workers in Delhi
Ashram providing food to stranded workers amid lockdown. Image Credit: ANI

Some 400 migrant workers, who have been stranded due to the nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak, have taken shelter at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Ashram in Bhati Mines in New Delhi. The ashram, with the help of local administration, has made arrangements of their stay, including food.

Beds are arranged for these migrant workers under huge sheds taking social distancing into consideration. The workers hail from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other states.

Rani, a migrant worker from Jhansi said, "We came here on March 30 and have been staying here for the past 24 days. We are 16 people from one family. My husband, brother-in-law, and others are here." Vikas Sethi, Secretary at the ashram told ANI, "Some 400 migrants have taken shelter and they are being provided with all the necessary facilities like food. We have also supplied 27 lakh packed food packets with the help of police and local administration".

The food in the ashram is served to the migrant workers while maintaining social distancing. Apart from that, the ashram also prepares food packets for distribution. Hygienic food packets are distributed by the local administration to the needy during the lockdown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

