Muslim celebrities urge people to offer namaz in homes during Ramzan

Ghazal singers Ustad Ahmed Hussain and Ustad Mohammed from Jaipur have appealed to the Muslims to not step out in the month of Ramzan and offer prayers at home in the view of nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus. In a self-filmed video message, the brothers said, "We want to appeal to all of you not to step out in the month of Ramzan which is going to begin on April 25. We appeal to all people to follow the guidelines of lockdown and offer namaz including tarawih (late evening prayers during Ramzan) in your homes only."

Meanwhile, film actor Raza Murad gave wishes for Ramzan and said that this month is to pray and walk on the path of Allah. In a self-made video, he said, "I wish Ramzan Mubarak to all of you. This holy month is to pray and to walk on the path of Allah. I request all my brothers that in the wake of the present situation in the country, please offer namaz and tarawih in your respective homes."

"If you go out for buying stuff for iftaari, I request you that only one person of a family go for that, wearing masks and using sanitizer," he added. (ANI)

