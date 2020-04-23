Policeman climbs atop Jhargram SP's office, opens fire

A junior constable went atop the Jhargram Superintendent of Police's office on Thursday and started firing shots, triggering panic in the area, officials said. He climbed onto the roof of the building in Jhargram town in the afternoon and has been firing intermittently from an automatic rifle, they said.

No one has, however, been injured in the incident so far, a senior police official said. The area has been cordoned off to prevent any person from getting shot, even as the roads were deserted owing to the coronavirus-related lockdown.

Senior police officers, including SP Amitkumar Bharat Rathod, are trying to persuade the junior constable to stop firing and come down, officials said. The reason for the constable taking to firing is yet to be known, they said.

