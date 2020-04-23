Five drug peddlers arrested in Delhi

Five alleged drug peddlers, including two women, were arrested in separate incidents from west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area and contraband worth more than Rs 3 crore in the international market was recovered from them, police said on Thursday. All five arrests were made on Wednesday, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, one Manoj Kumar was arrested from Om Vihar, Phase-1 of Uttam Nagar and 94 grams of amphetamine was seized from him, the police said. He told police that he worked for a woman drug peddler. Based on the information provided by Kumar, the woman (25) and her associate Mukesh were also arrested from a nearby area, a senior police official said.

A total of 120 grams of amphetamine and cash worth Rs 53,220 were recovered from the two, he said. In another incident, a 36-year-old woman and her associate Ganesh Amar Singh were arrested from Om Vihar, Uttam Nagar with 118 grams of amphetamine, the officer said.

All the five accused have been sent to judicial custody, the police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.