Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata asks hits Kolkata streets again, asks people to stay indoors

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:00 IST
Mamata asks hits Kolkata streets again, asks people to stay indoors

For the third day in a row, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit the streets of Kolkata and advised people to strictly follow the lockdown norms, saying this was needed to break the chain of coronavirus transmission. Visiting Moulali and Behala areas of Kolkata on Thursday, Banerjee used a loudhailer from inside a car to call upon people to stop gathering, gossiping, hanging around for the time being and stay put at home.

"Remember that social distancing does not mean you are getting disconnected from your near ones and friends. It is only about physical distancing which will help us win the battle against coronavirus and celebrate the Durga Puja which is still months away. Please don't come out," she pleaded. Durga Puja is the biggest festival of the state.

"Lockdown is a new term. None of us knew about it in the past. But this is the only way. We have to observe it though people are facing immense hardships which we are trying to mitigate," the chief minister said. She also described the lockdown as the most unprecedented event after the demonetisation of 2016.

Lockdown is the only way to fight coronavirus which has left a large number of people affected in Maharsahtra, Delhi and other states, Banerjee said. Though the situation in West Bengal is under control, everyone has to remain cautious, she said.

Asking people not to hide if they have Covid-19 like symptoms, the CM said, "Corona positive patients are getting cured. Even today 34 patients have been cured in the state." Apparently referring to the criticism by opposition for venturing out on road, the Trinamool Congress supremo said she was not afraid of being infected by the disease as she believed to stand beside people during their hardships. "Being your representative, how can I stay indoors? I have to be on the road, I have to be on your side. But I am taking all precautions, I am not getting down from the car during the lockdown. Rest assured that I will be fine, we all will be fine if we follow the guidelines," she said.

The CM also pointed out that coronavirus is transmitted from one member in a family to others. "So if one of your family members show corona like symptoms, please consult doctors and take help of police," Banerjee said.

The chief minister had visited several other areas of the city on Tuesday and Wednesday asking people to stay indoors during the lockdown..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

'Plain robbery': Lebanese fume as dollar savings hit by financial crisis

Ziad Abdallah has watched with growing alarm as Lebanons financial meltdown has threatened the savings he spent 25 years building up in his dollar account.First his Lebanese bank reduced dollar withdrawals, then it stopped them entirely. No...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2376, death toll mounts to 50: Authorities

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday rose to 2376, with 128 new cases and two fresh deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. Of the total number of 50 fatalities rep...

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 0930 pm NATION DEL129 LDALL VIRUS Lockdown helping minimise virus spread, but much more tests needed Govt New Delhi Asserting that the ongoing lockdown has helped minimise the spread of coronavirus...

Locked-down Rolling Stones release new track 'Living in a Ghost Town'

The Rolling Stones gave their fans some satisfaction on Thursday by releasing a new track Living in a Ghost Town, part-recorded during the coronavirus lockdown.The song, powered by a Keith Richards riff and a chanted refrain, comes with a v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020