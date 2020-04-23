Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 26 new cases, Punjab's COVID-19 count rises to 283

As many as 26 persons have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the State's count to 283, said the Health Department on Thursday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:24 IST
With 26 new cases, Punjab's COVID-19 count rises to 283
A total of 21,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India.. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 26 persons have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the State's count to 283, said the Health Department on Thursday.

"The total active cases in the State stand at 200. 66 persons have been cured and discharged while 17 people have lost their lives," added the Health Department.

A total of 21,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. 4,325 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. 686 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Honda extends North America auto production halt through May 8

Honda Motor Co said Thursday it will extend a shutdown of all of its North American auto plants through May 8 and extend unpaid leaves for many salaried workers.Honda, which began its North American production shutdown on March 23, is exten...

Kashmiri labourers manhandled in HP's Bilaspur, 2 held

Two Kashmiri labourers were attacked by a group of people in Himachal Pradeshs Bilaspur district, an official said on Thursday. After the incident, a case was registered at Barmana police station on Wednesday and two persons were arrested, ...

India studying Trump's executive order on immigration

India is studying US President Donald Trumps executive order to temporarily halt immigration for 60 days, a move aimed at protecting the jobs of Americans in an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic. Government sources said people-to...

Over 1.83L people register for online training course on COVID-19: Jitendra Singh

Over 1.83 lakh frontline COVID-19 warriors have registered for an online training course aimed at empowering them in dealing with the pandemic, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday. He said in a novel experiment, possibly the firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020